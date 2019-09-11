|
|
Dave Malone
Iowa City - Dave Malone, friend to all and champion of the underdog, passed away Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at his home. He was a good man who loved his family deeply. He instilled a lifelong appreciation for nature and the outdoors in his children along with a voracious appetite for music and knowledge. His ability to impart details on almost any subject you were discussing was truly amazing. Aside from spending time with his grandchildren, nothing made him happier than listening to bluegrass music and being around friends and family.
After losing his father at a very young age, Dave grasped the importance of family unity and staying in contact. He wrote letters daily to relatives and friends. He would make sure to call to "check-in" with regularity and loved to wax nostalgic about his family's history. If you ever met him, you would know instantly that he was genuine, honest, and a character in the best sense of the word. He will be missed.
David was born June 16, 1937 in Louisiana, MO, the son of Fred Sylvester and Elva Henrietta (Boyle) Malone. He is a veteran of the US Navy. A lifelong learner, David received a bachelor's degree in Library and Media Sciences from the University of Northern Iowa, a diploma as an Environmental Assistant in 1973 and an Associate of Applied Science in Water Environmental Technology from Kirkwood Community College in 1994.
David was a school librarian at the Maquoketa Junior High and West Liberty Middle School. He retired after 16 years with the City of Iowa City as a Housing Inspector.
David is survived by his four children, Bridget Malone (Vanessa Lowe), Kevin Malone, Ramona Malone (Joe Callahan), and Sean (Frannie) Malone; three grandchildren, Harper, Betty and Nathan Malone; two siblings, Mary Fuhrmeister of North Liberty and Betty Holloway of Cedar Rapids; and his former spouse, Cari Malone. He considered the children of Elsie Kuhn, his longtime companion, her daughter Jennifer (Tony) Sotelo and their son Keegan, and her son Rufus (Kathy) Kuhn as a part of his family as well.
David was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Fred and longtime companion, Elsie Kuhn.
A celebration of David's life is pending. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 11, 2019