Dave Power
West Branch - David "Dave" W. Power, 66, of West Branch, died unexpectedly at his home Friday evening.
The Power family hopes to host a celebration of Dave's life in August of this year when the COVID-19 virus subsides. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.
Until his untimely passing, Dave remained active and involved with his son's local business and continued to support and attend many sporting events and activities of his beloved grandchildren. Dave will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Survivors include his wife Melanie; son, Tim (Stephanie) Power of Tiffin, daughters, Tracey Hartz (Josh) of Atalissa and Tiffany Power of West Branch; grandchildren, Maddy, Jackson, Renly, Morgan, Madelyn, Teagyn, Cooper and Weston; siblings, Diane Kelhoffer (Chuck) of Phoenix, Arizona, Mari Foley (Mike) of Redmond, Washington and Dan Power (Jodie) of North Liberty; brother and sister in law, Gerry Beeler (Mary Jo) of Kalona and a horse herd of nieces and nephews.
Cards may be sent to the family in care of The Power Family, 168 C 290th, Street, West Branch, Iowa, 52358 www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2020