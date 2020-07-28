David Allen Megan
North Liberty - David Allen Megan, 74, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020
Graveside Services with military honors will be at 11 AM, Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Lone Tree Cemetery in Lone Tree. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Veterans Trail at Coralville Lake.
Due to COVID masks and social distancing will be required. Friends are welcome to send condolences in care of the funeral home, PO Box 167, Iowa City, IA 52244.
David was born July 1, 1946 in Iowa City, the son of Francis and Marjorie (Boorman) Megan. He was a graduate of City High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa. David served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
On August 16, 1986 David married Beverly Meyer in St. Paul, MN.
David began his career in law enforcement as a police officer at the University of Iowa. For 23 years he was a police officer for the City of Coralville, retiring in 2001. David was a member of the Coralville Officers Association.
In 2011 David was honored to have his name placed on the Veterans Trail at Coralville Lake.
David enjoyed time spent golfing and playing pool and darts with his brother Michael.
Survivors include his wife Beverly of North Liberty; six children, Christina (Graham) Wilson of Washington, IA, Aaron Megan of North Liberty, Sean (Ashley)Megan of Burlington, Ryan (Melissa) Megan of New Paltz, NY, Michael (Melissa) Probst of Sugar Hill, GA, and Michelle (Brian) Hartsock of Brazelton, GA; his brother, Kevin (Lynne) Megan of St. Paul, MN; 21 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael; and his grandchild, Devin Melissa Megan.
