|
|
Dr. David Fellows
Coralville - David Fellows MD, MFA, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was 54.
No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation at icpl.org/about/donate
David was born September 9, 1965 in Elgin IL, to Richard and Janice Fellows.
A lifelong student, David received a bachelor's degree in Psychobiology from USC, a medical degree from Northwestern University, completed a general surgery residency at UIHC, and a plastic reconstructive surgery residency at UCLA, followed by an aesthetic surgery fellowship. He also earned an MFA in Figurative Sculpture from the University of Chicago.
While David was a devoted and meticulous surgeon, sculpture was his true passion, and his pieces were displayed in both public and private galleries. He furthered his dedication to art and science through teaching sculptural courses to fellow surgeons, offering them a glimpse into his own unique perspective. He was the recipient of a teaching award from the University of Iowa.
A talented artist and physician, David was a true renaissance man with wide-ranging interests; two stroke motorcycles, hiking, fencing, psychology, gardening, cinema, visiting his local library, fixing anything that needed to be fixed, photography, exploring museums, collecting Taschen publications (and all books, really), and bengal cats. He will be missed terribly.
Survivors include his life partner of many years, Tammy Fenchel, and daughters, Britney Fenchel of Denver, CO and Brooklyn Fenchel of Los Angeles, CA; his mother, Janice Fellows of Arlington Heights, IL; his sister Laura (Todd) Powell, his nephew, Nicholas and niece, Adrienne Powell, all of Arlington Heights, IL; and his beloved bengal cat companion, Marionette.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Fellows DDS; as well as special pets Trixie, Mimi, and Puppet
"The flame that burns twice as bright burns half as long." - Lao Tzu
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2020