David G. Koury
Iowa City - David G. Koury, 85, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Family Committal Services will be held Friday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church Cemetery in Sioux City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dup15Q Alliance (www.dup15q.org).
David is survived by two children, Michael (Lisa) Koury of North Liberty and Neysa Marie Koury (Karl Hornick) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Lydia and Beyza; and his sister, Vicky (Ron) Carlson of Sioux City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Samuel; and his former spouse, Suzanne.
Arrangements and online condolences are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020