Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for David Koury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Koury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. Koury Obituary
David G. Koury

Iowa City - David G. Koury, 85, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Family Committal Services will be held Friday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church Cemetery in Sioux City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dup15Q Alliance (www.dup15q.org).

David is survived by two children, Michael (Lisa) Koury of North Liberty and Neysa Marie Koury (Karl Hornick) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren, Lydia and Beyza; and his sister, Vicky (Ron) Carlson of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Samuel; and his former spouse, Suzanne.

Arrangements and online condolences are with Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -