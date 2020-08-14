David G. "Dave" McCurry



A graveside celebration of life for David G. "Dave" McCurry, 69, of Coralville and Naples, Florida, will be held Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. Visitation will be held at the cemetery from 10 - 11 AM. Social distancing guidelines will be in place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center and Naples Children and Education Foundation. David McCurry died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his home in Coralville.



David Gene McCurry was born February 23, 1951, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Gene H. and Joan L. (Oltrogge) McCurry. He graduated from Grinnell High School in 1969, Iowa State University and the University of Iowa. Dave played football and ran track for Iowa State and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1973, playing in the NFL for two years. He went on to coach multiple sports and teach at UNI, the University of Iowa, Cornell College, and Williamsburg, Washington Alternative School, Montezuma and Iowa City High Schools. Dave especially enjoyed teaching special education students. Dave was united in marriage to Terri Connor in 1973, the couple later divorced. On July 18, 1980 he was married to Susan Holden in Williamsburg, Iowa. Dave was a trustee of the Naples Children and Education Foundation and an avid supporter of Iowa State University. He enjoyed ISU Football, the Chicago Cubs, fishing, golfing, acting and singing with the Naples Players, playing basketball into his 60's, and spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife Susan of Naples, FL, three children: Jennifer McCurry of Naples, Joseph McCurry of Naples, and Svetlana McCurry of Fayette, IA, two grandchildren: Myles and Cooper McCurry of Naples, guardian son Brynjar (Kim) Brynjarsson and family of Marshalltown, IA, his sister Jody (Jon) Knapp of Fountain Hills, AZ, his brother Kirk McCurry and family of Grinnell, IA, brother-in-law Ronald (Arlene) Holden of Williamsburg, IA and sister-in-law Karol Holden of Rancho Santa Fe, CA.



Preceding David in death were his parents Gene and Joan McCurry, and his father and mother-in law Roland and Ruby Holden.









