Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral And Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Ave.
Iowa City, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
900 Lincolnshire Place
Coralville, IA
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Muscatine, IA
David K. Freers Obituary
David K. Freers

Iowa City - David K. Freers, age 49 died at his home Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Coralville. Visitation will be Friday, from 4 to 7 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Monday, June 17th. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 11, 2019
