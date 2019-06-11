|
David K. Freers
Iowa City - David K. Freers, age 49 died at his home Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the First Christian Church in Coralville. Visitation will be Friday, from 4 to 7 pm at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Graveside services will be held at 2pm Monday, June 17th. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine. A memorial fund has been established in his memory. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 11, 2019