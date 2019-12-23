|
David L. Campbell
Tiffin - David L. Campbell, 78, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home in Tiffin from complications of brain cancer. His body was willed to the UIowa Medical Center. At his request, there will be no memorial. Donations can be made to Iowa City Hospice.
Dave was born April 23, 1941 and raised on his family's farm near Tiffin. He graduated from Clear Creek #3 (1955), University High School (1959), and University of Iowa (1963), where he majored in physics and mathematics. Funded by a graduate scholarship from NASA, he then earned MA (1966) and PhD (1969) degrees in geophysics from University of California-Berkeley. While at Berkeley, he helped install World-Wide Standard seismographic stations in California, and worked summer 1968 for NASA at Ames Research Center, Sunnyvale, CA, on a project simulating moon craters. On graduation, he taught geophysics for five years at Krumb School of Mines, Columbia University, New York City. In New York, he met Katharine Parker. In 1971, they exchanged their wedding vows standing under the tall burr oak tree in the front yard of the family farm in Iowa.
In 1974, Katharine and Dave moved to the Denver CO area, where Dave worked for 26 years for the United States Geological Survey. For USGS he did field studies all over the United States especially in the Rocky Mountains and in the Alaska Range; and he also worked on the Precambrian shield of Saudi Arabia. He used many different geophysical techniques in his studies, especially magnetics, electromagnetics, and ground-penetrating radar. During the mid- to late-1990s, Dave served as chief of the Geophysics Branch of USGS, supervising more than 250 employees in Denver CO, Reston VA, and Menlo Park CA.
In 2001, Dave and Katharine retired to the 10 acres across Highway 6 from the home place where Dave had been raised. They started an apple/pear orchard, certified the property ("Adelyn's Organic Garden") as organic, and grew vegetables and honey for Iowa City Farmer's Market for the next 13 years.
In Iowa, Dave was an Adjunct Professor in the Geosciences Department, sang and played guitar and banjo with several local amateur groups, and served for many years as secretary of the East-Central Iowa Beekeepers Association.
Dave is survived by wife Katharine, daughters Gwyneth (John) Rost of Belchertown MA, Rhona Campbell (David Schneider) of Silver Spring MD, granddaughters Anastasia and Eleanor Schneider, brother D. Douglas Campbell (Ann) and family of Tiffin, and sister Nancy (Roger) Utman and family of Papillion NE. He was preceded in death by parents Don and Adelyn (Siegling) Campbell of Tiffin.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019