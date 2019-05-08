Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Iowa City, IA
David L. Schuldt Obituary
David L. Schuldt

Iowa City, IA - David L. Schuldt, 83, of Iowa City, IA, passed away, Monday, May 6, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, May 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 3-6 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Memorials may be made to the David Schuldt Scholarship Fund.

A complete obituary and online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 8, 2019
