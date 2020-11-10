David L. Swenning
Coralville - David Lee Swenning, AKA "Cap'n Davey", AKA "Oscar", AKA "Evad", age 75, cashed his ticket outta this crazy world on Friday, November 6th, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 2nd, 1945, David is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 55yrs, Bethany & their three children: Barron (his favorite), John & Nancy (tied for 2nd favorite). He had 2 daughters in-law & a son in-law: Cathy, Sheri & Trevor who had helped in creating the greatest pleasures of his life - 8 amazing grandchildren: Brooke, Brittney, Brady, Emma, Kyle, Grace, Kate & Briggs.
As his favorite, best looking & most smartest offspring, the task of this writing obviously fell to me, but Mom says I have to let John & Nance write something too. Whatever.
Physically, Dad certainly wasn't the strongest man in the world, but watching him go toe to toe with a wicked beast called dementia over his final few years proved beyond a shadow of doubt that he was definitely one of the toughest S.O.Bs ever. Throughout his life, what he lacked in physicality, he more than made up for with his quick witted & kindhearted humor. He seemed to know & love everyone - & the feeling always seemed mutual. He shared his wisdom freely, & always with the gentlest of touch. So many learned so much from him & he never sought credit or attention. Stories of him will live on for generations. Though it is undocumented, he will likely go down in history as the man to hit the highest & shortest drives ever in the game of golf. "Home run in a silo" was his tagline. That & "FORE LORD!" - hope you're getting the chance to use that one in person now Pops. The Good Lord will get a kick out of his rounds with you. I'm not looking to be in a hurry, but ya better save me a spot in that foursome!
In order to keep Momma happy, here's the contributions from David's second favorite children:
He slept in a boar's nest growing up, he shot birds with a bow and arrow on his childhood farm, he played baseball and ran with a kid named Royce. He had a cool set of brothers who would just look at you, bow their head and chuckle, a closed lip chuckle….if you amused them. Dad did the same. He did what he wanted to do…keep mom happy. Mother MarGoofey. He had cool nicknames, Evad, Cap'n Davey. And he had a cool kid, John and two others….
Contrary to the belief of my brothers, dad truly did have a favorite kid… me! Afterall, I never spent the night in jail, nor did I blow up mother's favorite brass tins with firecrackers in the backyard. I think that easily settles who the favorite kid was—ME, Nancy. My dad was a hard working bank executive, despised electronics and loved all the special girls who worked with him over the years. In all seriousness, there is only one person dad loved more than any of us and that was our mother, Bethany.
We cannot thank Windmill Manor Nursing Home enough for the amazing care they provided for our beloved Father/Husband over the final years of his life. Their care was second to none.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his family for a future designation.
A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.
