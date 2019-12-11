|
|
David Lee Dunning
Chelsea - David Lee Dunning, 72, of Chelsea, IA passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Sunny Hill Care Center, Tama, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St, Joseph's Catholic Church, Chelsea with Father Dennis Conway and Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at Rector Cemetery, Chelsea, at a later date. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, December 13th at the church.
David was born May 3, 1947 to Lee Jr. and Martha (Kuba) Dunning in Marengo, IA. He attended country school and Keystone. Following school, he worked for Manatts, drove semi and retired from Iowa Premium in Tama. On July 24, 1965, David married Jeri Kent at St. Michael's Church in Belle Plaine. Together they raised their children in Chelsea before going their separate ways.
David was a jokester with all his shenanigans and trade mark pranks. He was well known for his baking kolaches, fudge, caramels in which he shared with the community. He enjoyed canning, making homemade wine and crafts. David made friends everywhere he went. He spent many hours riding around Chelsea on his golf cart, giving him the title "Chelsea Chief of Police". Most of all he had a love for his grandchildren.
David is survived by his children, Mike (Cindy) Dunning of Toledo, Mark Dunning of Tama, Melissa (Mark) McAdoo of Toledo, Matthew Dunning of Chelsea, and Dianna (Curt) Graff of Tama; grandchildren, Brandon, Boston, Joseph, Danielle, Breanna, Ericka, Joshua, Amanda, Rachael, Elisabeth, Justice, Haley and several great-grandchildren; siblings, Norman Dunning, Delane Kalina, Joann (Al) Champman, Darrnel (Darlene) Dunning, Kate Dunning and Dwayne (Amy) Dunning.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Paula Dunning; great-grandson, Henry; sister, Debbie Ellis; special aunt, Adeline Upah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019