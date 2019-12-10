Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Victor American Legion
601 3rd Street
Victor, IA
David N. Roberts


1951 - 2019
David N. Roberts, 68, of Victor, IA, passed away December 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Victor American Legion (601 3rd Street, Victor) on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 1-4 PM.

David was born on April 15, 1951, the son of George and Erna (Jensen) Roberts, in Belle Plain, Iowa. He attended HLV High School and then joined the United States Navy as a Corpsman from 1971-1976. On September 10, 1977, David married Mary M. Comstock. David worked as a delivery driver for the Amana Society Bakery for over 35 years until its closing. He then worked for Victor manufacturing for 4 years.

David is survived by his wife, Mary, along with his children, Domonick (Denise) Roberts of Marengo, IA, Garrison (Jodie Regan) Babberl of Cedar Rapids, IA, Gregory (Carrie) Babberl of Williamsburg, IA, Michelle (Michael) Wauters of Winterset, IA, and Bobbi Roberts (Mickey Glenn) of Marshalltown, IA. Grandchildren, Dalton Ashley King, Blaise Roberts, Payton Roberts, Madison Wauters, Raven Babberl, Katelyn Babberl, Allie Babberl, Madeline Glenn, Frankie Glenn, Mickie Glenn, Maeve Wauters. Siblings, Ruth Roggentien of Marengo, IA, Linda (Richard) Glandorf of Marengo, IA, William (Vickie) Roberts of Victor, IA, Martha (Richard) BoDecker of Alexander, IA.

David is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clifford (Joe) Roberts, brother-in-law, Whitey Roggentien, and grandson, Alex Slaymaker.

David enjoyed golfing, especially with kids. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and swapping tall tales. David's greatest love was for his family while camping and teaching them to appreciate and respect the great outdoors. He was particular about his appearance, especially his hair.

The family would like to thank Victor QRS, Iowa County Ambulance Service, the University of Iowa and VA medical teams and Campassus Care in Iowa City for their compassionate care.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 10 to Dec. 18, 2019
