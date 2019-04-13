|
David Norris Chambers
Iowa City - A service to celebrate the life of David Norris Chambers will be held at 10 AM, April 20, 2019 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, with Rev. Sam Massey officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery, followed by a reception at The Kirkwood Room.
David Norris Chambers was born on July 9, 1961, in Champaign, Illinois. He grew up in Iowa City, Iowa and attended University Elementary School, Hoover Elementary School, Southeast Junior High and City High, graduating in 1979. At City High, Dave was a standout athlete as the quarterback of the football team and a starter on the basketball team, earning All-Conference honors. He attended and played football at the University of Northern Iowa from 1979-81, then transferred to the University of Iowa and played and was a letterman in 1982-83 during the resurgence of Hawkeye football that saw consecutive bowl berths in the Rose Bowl, the Peach Bowl and the Gator Bowl. Dave was Academic All-Big Ten in 1983 and was awarded the prestigious Forest Evashevski Scholastic Achievement Award in January 1984 as the senior student-athlete with the highest scholastic record.
Following graduation in 1983, Dave attended graduate school and obtained a master's degree in Educational Measurement & Statistics from the University of Iowa in 1986. Dave then attended law school at Wake Forest University, graduating in 1989. He became a member of the North Carolina State Bar in 1990.
After law school, Dave worked for the NCAA National Office in Overland Park, Kansas in the legislative services department. From 1992 to 1999, Dave was an athletics administrator at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he served as Director of Compliance and later as Associate Athletics Director. From 1999 to 2007, Dave served as Associate Athletics Director at Virginia Tech University. From 2007 to 2012, he served as Executive Associate Athletics Director at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where he lived until his death on March 12, 2019.
Dave was preceded in death by his older brother John Chambers in 1981, by his father George Chambers in 2011 and by his beloved mother Barbara Chambers in 2012.
Dave was a loyal friend, a talented student-athlete and a successful athletics administrator. He made the world a better place and he will be missed by all his friends and colleagues.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 13, 2019