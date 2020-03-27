Services
David P. Schuppert

David P. Schuppert Obituary
David P. Schuppert

Iowa City - David P. Schuppert, 61, died peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UIHC surrounded by his family.

A time of sharing followed by a graveside committal service at Memory Gardens will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to NAMI of Iowa.

David was born July 20, 1958 in Clinton, Iowa, the son of John and Mary Beth (Porterfield) Schuppert. He was a 1976 graduate of City High School.

David's parents, John and Mary Beth, opened The Frame House & Gallery in 1966, in which David learned the art of guilding and museum quality picture framing from his father. In 1982 David married Elizabeth "Betty" Allison and the two of them became the owners and operators of the business upon the retirement of David's parents.

He loved art and was a watercolor and collage hobbist. He was a Phish fan, a diehard Cubs fan and enjoyed time spent fishing, golfing, and frisbee golf. Most important to David was his family.

David is survived by his children and grandchildren, Emily Allison and her son, Evan Jones, Cora White and her daughter, Amelia White, and his son, Austin Allison-Schuppert; his former spouse, Betty, and his brother, John "Chris" (Sheila) Schuppert and their children of Hudson, Iowa.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his granddaughter, Octavia, the daughter of Austin.

Please send condolences and memories to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
