|
|
David P. Schuppert
Iowa City - David Schuppert, 61, died peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at UIHC surrounded by his family.
Graveside Committal Services for David will be held at 1 PM, Friday April 3, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Friends may join the family at 12:30 pm, Friday at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, as David's family leads the funeral procession to Memory Gardens. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends must stay in their vehicles at the funeral home and the cemetery. A Celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to NAMI of Iowa. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020