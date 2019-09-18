|
David Paul "Sputzy" Stull
Belle Plaine - David Paul "Sputzy" Stull, 67, of Belle Plaine Iowa passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home following a long history of heart problems.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine with Russ Spading officiating. Burial will take place at Rector Cemetery, Chelsea.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 13th at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
David was born July 6, 1952 to Charles and Phyllis (Smith) Stull at the Corn Belt Hospital in Belle Plaine. He attended Belle Plaine Schools. Following school, David worked with his brothers in the logging business and then road construction until he started having problems with his heart. He began mowing lawns and working for Bevins Refuse and Herb Boots sanitation services. David was a wild child and family clown in his younger days, before settling down and marrying Lori Klabzuba on October 9, 1981 at the Assembly of God, Belle Plaine. Together the couple raised their two daughters in Belle Plaine.
David enjoyed going coyote and squirrel hunting when he was younger, fishing, fixing watches and clocks, spending time with his brothers and friends and going to church when he could.
David could be described as a very colorful person and considered himself a lone wolf. Always keeping his family on their toes, wondering what he would do or say next.
He is survived by his wife, Lori Stull of Belle Plaine; daughters, Samantha (Dennis Rosenthal) Bazyn of Luzerne and Desiree Stull of Belle Plaine; sisters, Bonnie Brown, Cindy (Stanley) Ziolkowski of Tama, Karen Pillars of Vinton, Tonda (Mike) Swanson of Toledo; brothers, Dan (Jeannette VanAhsen) Larry (Deb) both of Belle Plaine, Jim (Debbie) of Ladora, Lester (Wanda) of Centerville and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
David is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Brent, Roger, Carey, Leland and infant brother, Phillip Charles.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 18, 2019