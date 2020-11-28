David R. Pate
Iowa City - David R. Pate, age 70, of rural Iowa City died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He passed away at his home on the farm surrounded by his loved ones.
David Richard Pate was born March 9, 1950 in Iowa City. He was the son of Richard and Ruth (Katzenmeyer) Pate. He attended Iowa City City High School and graduated in 1968. David was a graduate of the University of Iowa in 1972. While there, he was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Upon graduation, David was an activities specialist in the children's unit at the Mental Health Institute located in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He later joined Packers Sanitation Services Incorporated. In 1979, he returned to farming. He married Christine A. Smith on June 7, 1980 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. In 1986, David began a career at ACT that would span nearly 30 years before his retirement.
Dave loved life. He loved planning adventures. He was a fiercely loyal and generous friend. Above all, he was so proud of his children. Dave and Chris lived a full life together. They created unforgettable memories.
His family includes his wife, Christine, Chad (Shauna), Elizabeth (Neil Wachal) and granddaughter, Ella Pate.
Per Dave's request, no formal services will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
.