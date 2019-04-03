|
|
David Scott Upah
Belle Plaine - David Scott Upah, 62, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Compass Memorial Healthcare, Marengo, IA after a short battle with cancer.
Celebration of Life is 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Belle Plaine Country Club with a time for sharing of memories at 7 p.m., celebration will continue following sharing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com
David was born April 25, 1956 to Bernard and Carol (Melsha) Upah in Cedar Rapids, IA. He graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1974. Following school, Dave worked on the family farm. On April 9, 1977 he married Kannie "Chris" Meck in Belle Plaine. The couple started out north of Belle Plaine, until taking over his great grandfather's home farm. Dave was a jack of all trades and enjoyed socializing with friends and family, hunting, including deer, mushrooms and arrow heads during his free time, along with taking care of the animals on the farm. Most of all Dave had a love for his family, he will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kannie "Chris" Upah of Belle Plaine; children, Christopher (Donna Kozich) Upah of Walford, Jennifer (Brad) Wentz of Columbia, MO, Dan (Krystal) Upah of Belle Plaine; grandchildren, AJ, Aden, Landon, Allee, and Ava Daveleigh; brothers, Kevin (Mona) and Randy (Kim) Upah both of Belle Plaine, faithful dog companion, Ella and many more loving family and friends. Dave is preceded in death by his parents.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 3, 2019