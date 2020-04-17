|
|
David W. Stien
Atkins - David W. Stien, age 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at The Vinton Lutheran Home, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Due to state and federal guidelines concerning the COVID-19 virus, private family funeral services will be held with Rev. Douglas Woltemath officiating. Interment will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery, rural Atkins. Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church or Central Lutheran School, or the Vinton Lutheran Home, in care of Ellen Kling 102 Grove Street Ceylon, MN 56121
David was born October 16, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, to Howard and Edna (Risdal) Stien. He graduated from Newhall High School with the class of 1961. David served his country in United States Army Reserves. On July 2, 1966, he was united in marriage to Shirley Reimers at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Atkins. Shirley preceded David in death in 2015.
David worked as a test technician for Rockwell Collins for 43 years. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir. He was active in his community, serving as a past commander of the Adolph H. Schueller American Legion Post #217, the Atkins Community Club and Couples Card Club. He also held a private pilots license. David and Shirley enjoyed camping and traveling in their 5th wheel trailer.
Survivors include his daughters, Elizabeth (Thomas) Heckman of Allison, IA, Stephanie (Anthony) Schreck of Needville, TX, Ellen (Larry) Kling of Ceylon, MN; grandchildren, David Heckman and fiancee' Mariah Klingenberg, Kaitlynn Heckman, Thomas Schreck. And James Schreck; Sister Diane Stien of Newhall; brother Douglas (Debbie) Stien of Newhall; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Shirley.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 17 to Apr. 22, 2020