Dayton Dapree Gage
Dayton Dapree Gage

Cedar Rapids - Dayton Gage, 14, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Sun., July 12, 2020 at home from Graft vs Host Disease. He was born March 4, 2006, in Waterloo, to Jeremy Malone, Sr. and Emily Gage.

He completed Franklin Middle School and would have started 9th grade at Cedar Rapids Washington. He wanted to be a pediatrician when he grew up. Dayton liked video games and drawing. He was very intelligent, witty, and funny kid.

Survived by: parents; two sisters, Jamiah Malone (13), and Serenity Malone (10); two brothers, Jeremy Malone, Jr. (8) all of Cedar Rapids, and Antoine Williams (24), Waterloo; maternal grandparents, Tina Gage and Carlos Phillips, Waterloo; paternal grandfather Tre Sallis, Waterloo; seven aunts; four uncles; and 15 cousins. Preceded by: paternal grandparents Laressa Sallis and Arron Morris, Sr; and maternal great-grandparents, Lana Gage, Larry Gage, and Linda Phillips.

Family Directed Memorial Services: Noon, Sat., Aug. 1, 2020 at RiverLoop Amphitheatre and Expo Plaza in Waterloo. Direct memorials to the family.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jul. 23 to Jul. 27, 2020.
