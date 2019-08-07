Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
V.F.W. Post 3949
609 Highway 6 E
Iowa City, IA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Drollinger


1949 - 2019
Dean Drollinger Obituary
Dean Drollinger

Iowa City - Dean L. Drollinger, age 69 of Iowa City, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center in Lone Tree.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the V.F.W. Post 3949, 609 Highway 6 E, Iowa City. There will be no formal service and the family will begin greeting friends at 3:00 P.M.

To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019
