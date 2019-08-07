|
|
Dean Drollinger
Iowa City - Dean L. Drollinger, age 69 of Iowa City, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Lone Tree Health Care Center in Lone Tree.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the V.F.W. Post 3949, 609 Highway 6 E, Iowa City. There will be no formal service and the family will begin greeting friends at 3:00 P.M.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019