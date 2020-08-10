1/1
Dean Lipcamon
Dean Lipcamon



Solon - Dean Lipcamon, 85, of Solon, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Solon Care Center.

Graveside services will be at 3pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 120, Solon. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Mr. Lipcamon was born June 22, 1935, in New Salem, Illinois, the son of Arthur and Mary (Dean) Lipcamon. He married Evelyn Reyhons, August 24, 1957, in Solon. He was employed by Wilson & Co., then Farmstead Foods in Cedar Rapids, IA, for 35 years, retiring in 1990. He had served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 120 for five years in the 1970's. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Dean had many interests. Most of all he enjoyed his family, especially time spent with his sons. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He could "fix" almost anything. He was a dedicated Boy Scout leader. Under his leadership, he had outstanding scouts, and eleven boys earned their Eagle Award. He worked for the preservations of wildlife and the environment.

Survivors include his two sons, James (Carolyn) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jeffrey of Coralville; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Michael, Sara, and Micayla. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, four brothers, Julian, Paul, Earl and John, and a sister, Mary Ella McGlasson.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
