Deborah Susan (Harris) Albertson
Deborah Susan (Harris) Albertson, age 65, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on August 11, 2020 at home in Eden Prairie, MN, after a long battle with cancer. The daughter of father Robert "Bob" Harris and surviving mother Wilma (Pratt) Harris, was born on January 8, 1955 in Fort Worth, Texas and in 1969 the family moved to Coralville, IA. She was preceded in death by her father.
She graduated from Iowa City West High School in 1973. She then went on to attend Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX and the University of Iowa, where she received her degree in Microbiology in 1977. On April 29, 1978, she married Steve Albertson in Iowa City.
She started her career in Microbiology in Des Moines, IA and then worked at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN for 23 years. She decided to pursue her interest in technology and went back to school at the age of 57 to obtain her degree in Health Information Technology. Debbie then worked at Allina Health for 5 years as a Microbiology Program Developer. She retired from Allina in 2017.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, flowers, the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild hockey, spending time with her grandsons and travelling. She loved the time she spent in Kauai with her husband and their friends. She was an animal lover and had four cats (Simon, Worthless, Chloe and Oliver) throughout her life. In retirement she volunteered for Secondhand Hounds.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Steve Albertson of Eden Prairie, MN, daughters Amber Albertson of Minneapolis, MN, Erica Albertson of London, England, and Kelsey (Evan) Scrodin of Pine Island, MN, adorable grandsons Jackson and Jace Scrodin, mother, Wilma (Pratt) Harris of Manchester, IA, sister Denise (Steve) Engelken of Oneida, IA, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Special thanks to our family and friends for their love and support throughout her fight with cancer. We also want to thank the doctors and staff at the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa, as well as Allina Hospice.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Huber Funeral Home in Eden Prairie on Saturday, August 22, from 11-1. Burial at Eden Prairie Cemetery will immediately follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Carcinoid Cancer Foundation (www.carcinoid.kindful.com
) or Secondhand Hounds (www.givemn.org/organization/Secondhand-Hounds
).
