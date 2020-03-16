Services
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Coralville, IA
Delbert Leonard Knight Sr.

Coralville - Delbert Leonard Knight Sr., 92, of Coralville, passed away on March 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside service will be held Thursday March 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville with military honors performed by the Coralville American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Iowa City Hospice.

A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
