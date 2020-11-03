Delbert "Bud" Paul Wiederholt
Coralville - Delbert "Bud" Paul Wiederholt, 89, of Coralville died on Sunday, November 1 at Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville surrounded by family.
A celebration of Delbert's life is scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Delbert is survived by his loving wife Stella; his children: Teresa of Ames, IA, Liesa of Eugene, OR, Russell of Johnston, IA and Lucy of Coralville, IA; nine grandchildren: Joshua Duden (Angy) of Bondurant IA, Trisha Lincicum (Zach) of Ankeny, IA, Catherine Miller (Geoff) of Portland, Oregon, Erin Silber (Ryan) of Buffalo Center, IA, Jaclyn Duden of Coralville, IA, Emma Bramwell (Kyle Luttrell) of Lebanon, OR, Lauren Fowler of Algona, IA, Donald Paul Duden (Brooke) of Elk Horn, NE and Amber Duden of Ames, IA; twelve great-grandchildren: Connyr and Karissa Duden, Kori, Macie & Chase Lincicum, Tristan Fahr, Kori Hillsabeck, Gage Fowler, Julia and Grant Miller, Carter and Evelynn Halbur; siblings Norma Shively (Bob) and Lucien Wiederholt (Mary Rose) and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lucy Wiederholt; his children Linda, Mary Ellen and Robert; siblings Leonard, Charles, Deane, Patricia, Eileen, Rita, Agatha, Mary Alice and Luella.
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com