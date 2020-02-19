|
Delores A. Scheetz
Oxford - Delores A. Scheetz, 91, of rural Oxford, died Monday, February 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, where visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Friday with a parish rosary beginning at 4pm and a parish vigil service to be held at 7pm. Burial will be at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Oxford. A memorial fund has been established to support the various things that were important to Delores and her family. Online condolences may be sent for her family through the funeral home website @ www.gayanciha.com.
Delores Ann Lazio was born January 2, 1929, in Anamosa, Iowa the daughter of Charles and Anna ( Bisesi) Lazio. Following graduation from Anamosa High School she attended the State University of Iowa where she continued her love of singing that she developed in high school. While at the University she traveled with the Nate Williams Band as their female vocalist, making a record through the radio station WSUI where she was a regular with the band. She left the University to attend Marycrest College to obtain her teaching degree and continued to sing through college.
On June 22, 1955, she was united in marriage to an Army Solder returning from service during the Korean Conflict. Delores and Alfred F. Scheetz were married in her hometown of Anamosa.
They moved to Alfred's hometown of Oxford where they farmed and raised their family. Delores began a teaching career with the Oxford Schools that spanned over 25 years teaching in the Elementary school. She loved her teaching days, reflecting on a young kindergarten student's comment one day, "He said that I was prettier than a dog."
Her most treasured and cherished gifts in this world was her family and her faith. She had a very deep faith, very active in her church, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Oxford. Here she was involved in DRE, teaching Religious Education for the youth, Altar and Rosary Society, church cantor for hundreds of weddings and funerals. With her family she and Alfred were the rock that never cracked. Every Christmas all the family would gather at their home, even as the family grew. They were always active in the children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives, and them in theirs. Both she and Alfred were surrounded by their family as they took their last breath, in the home that all had gathered through the good and not so good. Knowing they were family and they would always be. And this was because two young people fell in love and showed so many of us how special that love was and how it will be carried on.
Her family includes daughters, Michelle Montgomery (Deacon David), Marisa Coblentz (Jim), Manette Speers (Rick), Magina Scheetz-Lazio, Maricarla Rohret (Bill) and Janice Scheetz; grandchildren, Lindsay Klienmeyer (Nick), Sean Montgomery, Quinn Montgomery, Genna Kramer, Brandon Speers (Angela), Jason Speers (Kassie), Justin Speers, Jacob Swenka (Carrie), Leah Moravec (Cody), Sheena Eister (Jesse), Josh Rohret and Joe Rohret and 15 great-grandchildren.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alfred; two sons, John and Joseph Scheetz; grandson, Tony Coblentz; and her three siblings, Salvador Lazio, Joe Lazio and Marie Lazio.
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Delores's family and his services.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020