Delores Evelyn (Blin) Nalley



Solon - Delores Evelyn (Blin) Nalley, 80, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in her home. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The family will be providing an option to receive friends either inside the church for those who are comfortable or outside in front of the church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be in Sunday' Gazette.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store