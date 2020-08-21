1/1
Delores Evelyn (Blin) Nalley
Delores Evelyn (Blin) Nalley

Solon - Delores Evelyn (Blin) Nalley, 80, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in her home. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. The family will be providing an option to receive friends either inside the church for those who are comfortable or outside in front of the church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will be in Sunday' Gazette.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Solon
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
The Avacentre - Solon
100 South Cedar Street
Solon, IA 52333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
