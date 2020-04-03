|
|
Delores Maxine Fate
Delores Maxine Fate passed away peacefully at Episcopal Homes in St. Paul, MN on March 29. She was 95 years old and the only child of Arthur and Josephine Sime, of Pauline, Nebraska. She is survived by four sons: Robin (Fran), Paul (Ann), Kendall (Mavis) and Tom (Carol), and by ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Born in Pauline, Nebraska, "Dee" grew up during the Great Depression, and later graduated from nearby Hastings High School and Hastings College. A voice and music major, she taught music and English much of her life, and especially loved teaching children. She also sang in the choir, and enjoyed both playing and teaching piano.
Passionate about her family, Dee was a resilient anchor of love for her four boys, and for her husband, Russ, who served as a UCC pastor in various churches across the Midwest. Always looking out for the underdog, Dee lived and shared her core values-generosity, humility and compassion-with her family and all that knew her. She was a devoted member of the Democratic Party, loved to host international students in her home, and enjoyed working at the local Food Coop. Dee was patient, kind and caring with a warm smile for all.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, her memorial service will be held at a later date in Iowa City, Iowa, where Russ was buried and where they lived for 20 years prior to coming to the Twin Cities in 2011. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to UNICEF USA, The Congregational United Church of Christ in Iowa City, or . Please send correspondence or requests for information about the funeral date to: [email protected]
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020