Denise Hiatt
Denise Hiatt

Iowa City - Denise Hiatt, 55, an Iowa City resident, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She was born on June 15, 1965, in Watertown South Dakota to the late Dennis and Mary Benner.

She is survived by her children Levi Angel, Tori Wenman, and Toni Wenman. Sisters, Debra (Jeff) Bennerhahn of Coralville, Iowa, and Dianne Benner Byrn(Rick) Byrn of Williamsburg, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a spouse, Mike Hiatt.

The family of Denise would like to thank the staff at AbbeHealth Services and Successful Living, for helping her cope with her lifelong addictions.

Due to safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Pandemic, we will not be holding funeral services.

Please join Denise's family in sharing memories and stories of her life through her tribute wall at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
