Dennis Albright
rural Nichols - Dennis Albright age 60 of rural Nichols died suddenly of an apparent heart attack at his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 3pm Monday, October 28, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where there will be a time of visitation from 1pm until service time on Monday. A more complete obituary will appear in Friday's edition and also on the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019