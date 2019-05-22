|
|
Dennis Henry Baack, 70, of Marion passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11am, St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Garden of the Cross at 1:30pm.
Dennis Henry Baack was born on May 30, 1948 in Iowa City, Iowa; the son of Marvin John Carl and Shirley Adella (Romberg) Baack. He proudly served in the United States Navy. Dennis was united into marriage to Diane Margaret (Hall) Sawin on October 31, 2001 at Marion Christian Church. He worked in the family business of grave digging, then as a barber at Denny's Barbershop in Belle Plaine and finally worked at PMX as a Scale Master / Security and later retired from PMX in August of 2015. Dennis was a Member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, NRA Life Member, and NRA Golden Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and beloved canine, Uno.
Left to cherish Dennis' memory are his stepson, Donald Sawin of Marion; two sisters, Donna (Dave) Krebs, of Webster and Darla (James Hilton) Baack of Jackson, Oregon; nephew, Eric Krebs of Williamsburg; niece, Jenny (Dean) Hahn of Sigourney; and uncle, Russell Romberg of Williamsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that any memorial contribution be made to in Dennis' name at the following web address https://fundraise.heifer.org/fundraiser/2113005
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 22, 2019