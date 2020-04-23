|
Dennis Lee Spencer
Iowa City - Dennis Lee Spencer, 65, of Iowa City passed away April 19, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics from complications of a neuro-degenerative disease.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date, details of which will be posted when determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to organizations that were important to Dennis.
Dennis was born July 31, 1954 in Centerville, Iowa to John and Eileen (Coady) Spencer. He grew up in Moravia, Iowa and graduated from Moravia High School in 1972. He then attended DMACC before moving to Iowa City. On September 3, 1977, he married his high school sweetheart, Jean Rouse, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Dennis worked as a carpenter, and for Spencer Sound and then Gold Ribbon Sound, designing and building custom speaker systems. He and Jean had their two children, Maggie (1983) and Alex (1989) before Dennis started his own business, Dennis Spencer Construction, in the early 1990s. Dennis Spencer Construction built homes throughout the Iowa City area, and Dennis was active in the Iowa City chapter of the Home Builders Association. In the early 2000s, he switched to excavating and later welcomed his son Alex into the business, which was then renamed Spencer Construction. Dennis worked until he was physically unable to do so due to his disease.
In his younger years, Dennis was an avid skier. His family has fond memories of skiing with him in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on their numerous trips there. He was a fan of sports cars, motorcycles, and motor sports. He and his wife made many memories on biking trips with their Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Dennis had many friends that he enjoyed spending time with, vacationing to Mexico for many years together, watching Hawkeye Football games and socializing at RT's and then The Jobsite bar in Iowa City. He will be remembered for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his infectious smile.
Above all, Dennis was a family man. He loved being a father and supporting his children's endeavors, including the many years he spent as a coach and spectator at Alex's baseball games. He had a large extended family and a close set of in-laws that he always enjoyed visiting.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; his daughter Maggie Spencer, of Iowa City, IA; his son, Alex (Shaina) Spencer of North Liberty, IA; his mother, Eileen Spencer of the Quad Cities and his brother, Bob (Kris) Spencer of the Quad Cities.
Please share a memory or express your condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020