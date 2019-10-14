|
Derald Lee Stepanek, 88, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. A visitation will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4-7pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 AM at Sharon United Methodist Church. Internment to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Derald Lee Stepanek was born on March 7, 1931; the son of Frank and Anna (Gardner) Stepanek. He was united in to marriage to Naomi "Tootie" Piper on July 16, 1950 Corydon, Iowa. Derald worked for Home Town Dairy for 42 years and then worked with his daughter at R.C. Auto in sales for many years. He was an avid Hawkeye fan, sports fan mainly football and basketball, member of Sharon United Methodist Church, enjoyed going to children and grandchildren events and sports, racing, yardwork, planting flowers in his garden, was a selfless person but most of all dearly loved his wife, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Gina Devine Stepanek.
Left to cherish Derald's memories are his wife, Tootie Stepanek of Cedar Rapids; children, Cheryl (Ragheb) Al-Muhawish of Cedar Rapids and Craig (Michelle) Stepanek of Vinton; two grandchildren, Brent (Jasmin) Stepanek of Ely and Aston Kemp of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren, Blaine, Mia and Boston Stepanek; and brother, Dewayne (Sandy) Stepanek of West Branch.
Memorials maybe directed to the family in Derald's name.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019