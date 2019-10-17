|
Derik Parker
Victor - Derik Ryan Parker, 40, of Victor died on October 14, 2019, in Victor of an accidental death.
A Memorial service has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19th, at St. James Lutheran Church in Victor with Pastor Michael Kolesar, officiating. Honorary bearers include his many friends and extended family at Rohrer Brothers. Organist will be Terri Neuhaus. A private family burial will follow at the Victor Memorial Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Victor Fire Station after the memorial service.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 18th, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor.
Memorials may be designated to an educational fund established for Derik's son, Derik Wayne Parker.
Derik was born on January 10, 1979, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Rhonda Elaine Huizenga Parker and Todd Wayne Parker. He was raised for a while in Fulton, Illinois and then moved with his family to Hartwick when he was 10 years old. He was a 1997 graduate of HLV High School and attended Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo to study Tool and Die.
Derik was employed at Victor Manufacturing and after 11 years there he began working for Rohrer Brothers in Victor. He was a former Chief of the Hartwick Fire Department and was currently a volunteer with the Victor Fire Department. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Victor where he was newly elected to serve on the Finance Board.
Derik was married and later divorced to Melissa Drummond (Hansen). On July 4, 2007, he was united in marriage with Amanda Clement, in Las Vegas. They were later divorced, but together they shared raising a son, Derik Wayne Parker, whom he loved very much.
Derik loved being in the outdoors; he was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing at several area farm ponds. He also enjoyed golfing and playing in a golf league at the Brooklyn-Victor Country Club. Derik was a people pleaser and enjoyed his many friendships. His most important gift was his son; he was his world!
Survivors include his son, Derik "D" of Williamsburg; his mother, Rhonda (Randy Carlile) Parker of Erie, Illinois; his father, Todd (Margo) Parker of Victor; his sister, Deanna (Brian Newton) Parker of Coralville and their children, Kaitlyn Hansen and Brianna Newton, both of Coralville and Brian Newton Jr. and Damarius Newton, both of Biloxi, Mississippi; two step-children, Zachary Clement of Mitchell, South Dakota and Army Specialist MaKenzie O'Brien of Belle Plaine and currently stationed in South Korea; his grandparents, Jerry and Marlee Parker of Hartwick; his step-grandparents, Bob and Phyllis DeDecker of Victor; two step-brothers, J.J. (Kim) Frahm of Victor and Bryce (Ariel) Hasley of Cedar Rapids; and one step-sister, Britni (Beau) Jack of Victor. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rolland and Janet Huizenga and his Uncle, Roger Huizenga.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019