Diane (Withrow) Gibson, 77, of Coralville, Iowa, died Monday, November 11, 2019. Visitation: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral Service: 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Coralville United Methodist Church with Reverend Leigh Brown officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty, Iowa.
Diane was born on August 19, 1942, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of Wanda "Glee" (Henderson) Withrow and Earl "Bud" Withrow, Jr. She attended Ottumwa High School, graduating in 1960 in the top 10% of her class of 400 students. Diane attended one semester at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Jerry Gibson on June 16, 1961, at First Presbyterian Church in Ottumwa. Diane and Jerry resided in Panama City, Florida, and Memphis, Tennessee, while he completed his professional education. The couple later moved to Ottumwa where they resided for 27 years.
Diane was accomplished in many areas. She overcame her fear of flying by becoming a pilot. Diane was well versed in the genealogy of English Cocker Spaniels and had many finished English Cocker Champions. She was a longtime member of the English Cocker Spaniel Club of America. Diane was one of the principal leaders in starting a no-kill rescue shelter for dogs and cats, serving as the first president of the Heartland Humane Society in Ottumwa where she was also a charter member. She was active in church, serving as a deacon. Diane loved reading, especially about nutrition and cooking. She loved reading mystery novels and collecting all the works of her favorite authors. Diane enjoyed collecting many types of dishes and glassware and was an excellent interior decorator and several homes she decorated were featured on community home shows. She enjoyed trying new cooking recipes and creating her own. Diane also designed and sewed her own quilting patterns. She served on the Sigourney, Iowa, Library Board and was instrumental in the replacement of the library to a new location. Diane nurtured many indoor plants and flowers; orchids, in particular, were her favorite.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; sons, Philip, David (Robin) and Matthew (Andria) Gibson; five grandchildren, Ashley (Keegan) Doremus and Kurtis, Adam, Isabella and Vivian Gibson; five great-grandchildren, Zak, Lilly, Noah, Connor, and Mason; and former daughter-in-law, Sharon Engel.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Wanda Withrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Diane's memory may be directed to Coralville United Methodist Church, Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center, or in Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019