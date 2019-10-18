Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Diane Kay Fritts

Diane Kay Fritts Obituary
Diane Kay Fritts

Iowa City - Diane Kay Fritts, 49, of Iowa City, passed away October 14, 2019.

She was employed for nearly 25 years as a cardiac nurse at UIHC.

Survivors include her parents, Rex and Mary Fritts, a brother David Fritts, an aunt and uncle, Dorothy Sue and Ted Powers and many cousins.

As per her request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Maple Park Cemetery, Aurora, MO at a later date. Memorials may be directed in her name to Parkview Church, 15 Foster Rd, Iowa City, Iowa.

A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
