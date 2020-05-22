|
Diane Kimm Mitchell
Coralville - Diane Kimm Mitchell, 80, of Coralville, Iowa, died peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020, at "The Bird House" Hospice Home in Iowa City.
Diane was born December 5, 1939, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Weston and Clare (Stanley) Kimm. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, received her Bachelor's degree from Iowa State University and later, a Master's degree from the University of Northern Iowa.
Having met at college, Diane married Craig Mitchell on July 14, 1963, at the Geneseo United Methodist Church in Buckingham, Iowa. She immediately began her first career as an Army wife, living in several locations in the US and Europe and in Des Moines while Craig served in Vietnam. Their final post was Ft. Belvoir near Washington, D.C., and they lived in nearby Fairfax, Virginia. In 1971, the family retired from the Army and began farming with Craig's parents in Buckingham, Iowa. Diane kept busy with multiple careers - mother, manager of the household, part-time farm hand, and real estate agent (she created her own local real estate agency with Century 21). Diane was active in the Geneseo United Methodist Church, volunteering as a youth activities leader and choir director. She returned to college (UNI), receiving her Education Masters and teaching certificate in 1988. She taught math at Columbus High School in Waterloo, and then at UNI in Cedar Falls. Her final and likely favorite career was as a Methodist pastor, serving churches in Cedar Falls, Janesville, Charles City, Walker, and Dubuque until she retired in 2010. After retiring from farming, she and Craig lived in West Des Moines for several years before moving to Coralville.
Friends and family remember Diane's infectious smile. She loved bringing joy to others and entertaining - both for small and large parties. She also had an immense love for music and dance, which started at an early age and persisted her whole life. Most of all, Diane fiercely loved and supported her children and grandchildren, and all their interests.
Diane is survived by her husband, Craig, of Coralville; their two children, Brad (Ellen) Mitchell of Iowa City and Kimm (Mike) Gilmore of West Liberty; three grandchildren, Everett Mitchell, Kamryn Gilmore, and Melanie Gilmore; and many dearly loved extended family members.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard "Dick" Kimm.
Visitation* will be Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, from 9 to 11 AM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Graveside Services* will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines with Rev. David Swinton officiating.
* Safety Notice: Safety is the first concern of the family. If you choose to attend either service, please be aware that safety guidelines may limit how many people can attend at a time, or how close you can approach, and we request you are careful with masks and sanitizers. We also understand a choice to remain home. Please call the family (Brad or Kimm) in advance if you have questions or concerns. Cards may be sent to: Diane Mitchell Family, PO Box 286, West Liberty, IA 52776.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your choice of: Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org) or the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital (www.uichildrens.org/ways-give).
