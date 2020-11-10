1/1
Diane Marie Judge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Marie Judge

Iowa City - Diane Marie Judge (nee Tarr), 66, died peacefully at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation Center in Washington, Iowa, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after a brave struggle with COPD. She was a lifetime advocate for the mentally ill.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. An inurnment will take place at a later date at the Howard County Cemetery in Elma, Iowa, beside her husband, Steve, who died in 2013.

Family and friends can share memories or express condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Judge family in care of Michael Judge or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Press-Citizen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved