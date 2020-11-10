Diane Marie Judge
Iowa City - Diane Marie Judge (nee Tarr), 66, died peacefully at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation Center in Washington, Iowa, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after a brave struggle with COPD. She was a lifetime advocate for the mentally ill.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. An inurnment will take place at a later date at the Howard County Cemetery in Elma, Iowa, beside her husband, Steve, who died in 2013.
Family and friends can share memories or express condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Judge family in care of Michael Judge or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).