Dolores Ann Sullivan
North Liberty - Dolores Ann Sullivan, 83, of North Liberty, IA, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
A funeral mass will be at 10:00 am on Monday, September 28 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Chuck Adam officiating. Burial will follow at 11:30 am at St. Joseph Cemetery in Parnell, IA. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 27 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sullivan family in care of Daniel Sullivan.
Dolores was born on September 27, 1936 in Oxford, IA, daughter of Clement and Mildred (Swalley) Organ. Dolores graduated from Parnell High School in 1954.
On January 23, 1957, Dolores married Daniel Sullivan in Parnell, IA. They had four children: Richard, Terry, Anne and Danielle.
She was an amazing homemaker and much more. Dolores was very active in the Catholic Church; she cleaned St. Joseph's Catholic Church and typed up the church bulletin. She was a HACAP dispatcher and she also worked at Tanger Mall at Maidenform.
Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, flower gardening and reading. She was an avid Hawkeye and Cubs fan and an awesome baker.
Dolores is survived by her husband Daniel; children Richard Sullivan, Anne (Cory) Clabaugh, and Danielle (Richard) Greenlee; grandchildren Cody Clabaugh, Miranda (JC) Holloway, Colton, Devin and Rayna Greenlee; one great-grandchild, Lukas; and siblings Eugene Organ and Janet Hayek.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Mildred Organ; her brothers Harold "Pat" Organ and Cecil Organ and her son, Terry Sullivan.
