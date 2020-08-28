Dolores M. KempfIowa City - Dolores M. Kempf, 95, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at her residence in Pompano Beach, Florida.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Stephen Witt officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 AM at the Church. A family burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Regina Foundation or St. Joseph Cemetery.Dolores was born on April 21, 1925, in Riverside, Iowa, the daughter of George and Mary (Heitzman) Schnoebelen. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Riverside, where she was raised. Dolores married Wayne Kempf on November 24, 1947.Dolores and Wayne and their sons, Nick and Joe, lived in Parnell and Williamsburg, Iowa, prior to moving to Iowa City in 1965. Dolores was a 55 year member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.Dolores enjoyed collecting antique glass baskets which were proudly displayed throughout her home. Dolores also loved to host parties for her friends and neighbors. But the most important part of her life was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.Dolores is survived by her two sons, Nicholas "Nick" (Sue) Kempf of Iowa City and Joseph "Joe" (Renee) Kempf of Pompano Beach, Florida; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Wayne (Kari) Kempf and Colin and Kaia of Swisher, Iowa; Kathie (Joe) Grider and Cole, Mitchell, and Nathan of Ankeny, Iowa; Karen (Mike) Hanes and Dean, John and Shay of Iowa City, Iowa. Step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Dugan and Beatrice and Gwendolyn of Reno, Nevada; Katie Hayes (Bruce Walker) and Wyatt of St. Charles, Illinois; Holly Hayes (Tyler Thompson), and Wilder, Legend and Sterling of Burnt Ranch, California; her sisters, Fran Self and Anita Mehaffey; and numerous nieces and nephews.Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wayne; infant grandson Richard Kempf, and her siblings Zelma Burr, Alvin Schnoeblen, Coletta Stachar, Herb Schnoeblen, Dorothy Johnson, Vern Schnoeblen.