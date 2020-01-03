|
Dolores R. Johnson ("Dody")
Omaha, NE - Dody was born on July 25, 1926 in Albert Lea, Minnesota and died on January 1, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Dody and her husband, Oscar, moved to Iowa City in 2002 to be close to her son, Andy, and his family. Oscar died in 2008. While living in Iowa City, Dody was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. She moved to Nebraska in 2016. She is survived by her four children; Dave (Michele), Julie (Sara Auman), Paul (Liz) and Andy (Kathy Gerking), and their families.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 11th at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, 510 N. 93rd St. in Omaha. Visitation will be held on Friday the 10th from 3:00 - 6:00 PM at the Danish American Archive and Library, 1738 Washington St. in Blair, NE (68008), where she was a frequent volunteer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Danish American Archive listed above or Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD, 21297-1061.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020