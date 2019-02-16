|
Dolores Windus
West Liberty - West Liberty, Iowa
Dolores Ellen Windus, 85, passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at her cabin that she built by the pond and spent the last 13 years living in.
Graveside services will be 12:30 P.M. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, West Liberty. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. A memorial fund has been established. Immediately following the graveside service a luncheon will be held at the Cedar Valley United Methodist Church, West Liberty.
Dolores was born January 22, 1934 in Denver, Colorado the daughter of Ellen and James Spillman. She was a graduate of West Liberty High School in 1951 and attended AIC in Davenport. On April 28, 1953 she was united in marriage to Keith Windus in West Liberty. They farmed in the West Liberty area all their lives.
The things Dolores enjoyed the most were; living on the farm, raising her family and spending time with her girls, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling south to Arizona and Florida for the winters and also traveling with Keith to Alaska, as well as many other trips with her friends and many family members. Traveling in her camper held many fond memories and she loved spending time in God's country.
Survivors include her daughters: Debbie Parizek of West Liberty, Sandy (Terry) McDonald of Iowa City, Marla (Tom) Maas of West Liberty, Tracy Frauenholtz of West Liberty and Brett (Roy) Warson of West Liberty. 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents Ellen Weiler and James Spillman, husband Keith, daughter Vicki, grandson Mitch Parizek, granddaughter Melinda Maas and her in laws Martin and Esther Windus.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 16, 2019