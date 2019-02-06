|
|
Don Hermanstorfer
Winterset - Don Hermanstorfer, 72, of Winterset, passed peacefully from this world on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.
A visitation will be held Sunday, February 3, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Ochiltree Funeral Service in Winterset, Iowa with a prayer service immediately following at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 4, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winterset. Memorials may be directed to EveryStep Hospice, St. Joseph's Building fund, North McDonald Cemetery or the Pink Tractor Foundation. Online condolences can be left at ochiltree.com.
Donald Dean Hermanstorfer, son of Vernon and Veva (Husband) Hermanstorfer, was born January 22, 1947, Sigourney, Iowa. He grew up in the Millersburg area and attended Deep River-Millersburg schools, graduating in the Class of 1966. He attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids where he earned an Associate Degree in Horticulture, Parks and Recreation. Don was united in marriage to Linda Dermody on May 3, 1969, in Parnell and three children were born to this union.
Most of his working years were dedicated to his work with the City of Des Moines as a park supervisor. He had many stories of his fellow employees and made lasting friendships with them. The many kids that called Greenwood Park their hangout called him Ranger Rick. He retired from the City after 30 years. In his retirement, he had his own business, Hickory Ridge Trucking, and drove his big blue dump truck until January 2018. He was also a well-known and loved bartender for the Gold Star Saloon and the Irish Pub in Winterset. He formed many friendships in his life and knew no strangers.
Don is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Hermanstorfer; three children, Jeremy (Anne) Hermanstorfer of Johnston; Dustin (Valerie) Hermanstorfer of Des Moines, and Jessica (Steve) Aldridge of Winterset; grandchildren, Joe & Christian Hermanstorfer, Chloe and Leucadia Hermanstorfer and Emma and Jackson Aldridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Ron and Melvin.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 6, 2019