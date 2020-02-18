|
Don Walker
Iowa City - Don Alan Walker, 85, of Iowa City, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Simpson Memorial Home. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Lone Tree, formerly the Sorden-Lewis Funeral Home, with a 12:00 p.m. prayer. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Don's name. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.
Don Alan Walker was born on April 4, 1934, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Leo and Edith (Hinkley) Walker. Don was a 1952 graduate of Lone Tree High School. He proudly served his country in The United State Army, stationed in Germany. On June 5, 1955, Don was united in marriage to Marlene Johnson in Lone Tree. Don drove truck for over 40 years, hauling gas for Jet Transport and Handi-Mart. He was a 50 year plus member of the Lone Tree Masonic Lodge and Lone Tree American Legion Post 457. He enjoyed camping, going out for supper with his wife, Marlene and spending time with his grandsons.
Don will be deeply missed by his son, Gary A. Walker and wife, Teresa of West Branch; two grandchildren, Curtis Walker and Cody Walker, both of West Branch; brother-in-law, James C. Johnson of Lone Tree; nephew, James K. (Fran) Johnson of Lone Tree; niece, Jamie S. (Tim) Lorack of Lone Tree and lifelong friend of Don and Marlene's, Janette Vincent of Conesville.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlene in 2018; infant son, Michael Alan Walker and sister-in-law, Carol Johnson.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020