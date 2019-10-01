Services
Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
(319)624-3844
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Donald Alvin Jedlicka

Donald Alvin Jedlicka

Solon - Donald Alvin Jedlicka, 91, of Solon, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Solon Retirement Village just hours before his and Irene's 66th anniversary. A Funeral Mass will take place 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial with Military honors to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Solon. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3,

2019 at the church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is caring for Donald and his family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019
