Donald Alvin Jedlicka
Solon - Donald Alvin Jedlicka, 91, of Solon, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Solon Retirement Village just hours before his and Irene's 66th anniversary. A Funeral Mass will take place 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Solon. Burial with Military honors to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Solon. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 3,
2019 at the church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon is caring for Donald and his family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 1, 2019