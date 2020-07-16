Donald Andrew Ernest Kuch
Van Horne - Donald Andrew Ernest Kuch, 86, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne with Rev. David Lingard officiating. Interment was held at the Keystone Cemetery with graveside military rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to St Andrew Lutheran Church or the Van Horne American Legion.
Don was born on December 11, 1933 in Van Horne, the son of Earl and Emma (Newkirk) Kuch. Don served his country in the United States Army. On August 12, 1962, he was united in marriage to Judy Brehm in Van Horne. Don was a farmer, and bus driver. He also drove truck for 4 County CO-OP and Dennis Karr Trucking for many years. He was a faithful and active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church
Don is survived by his children, Marc (Kim) Kuch, Terry Kuch, Lori (Chandler) Woodward, Pamela (Rand) Hartman, Kevin Kuch (Allison Harkness); grandchildren, Syrena, Meghan, Ryder, Nathen and Olivia; step-grandchildren, Brad Campbell, Mallory (T.C.) Daily, Alison (Chris) Mundt, Karleigh Miller, Mackenzie (Keegan) Wright, Hannah Miller, Eli Miller; step great grandchildren, Colin, Kenley and Brinley Campbell, Brielle and Calvin Daily and Harper and Hanley Mundt; and his sister Nadine (Don) Lilleskov.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Judy; 2 grandchildren, Eli and Trusten Woodward; and brother Leland Kuch.
A special thanks for the wonderful care given to Don by the staff at Belle Plaine Nursing and Rehab and the Vinton Lutheran home.
