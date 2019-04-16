|
Donald C. Mahanna
Riverside - Donald C. Mahanna, 83 of Riverside, formerly longtime resident of Hills, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills, with burial to follow at the St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at the church. For a more complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Don's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Don's family and his services.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 16, 2019