Donald (Don) Dean Bontrager
Cedar Rapids - Donald (Don) Dean Bontrager, 76, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away in the comfort of his home on Sunday, October 13, 2019, after battling a rare form of leukemia. A visitation will be held from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 520 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home. A celebration of Don's life will follow. Interment will follow in the family plot at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City.
Born on August 3, 1943, in Iowa City, he was the son of Cecil and Mary (Yoder) Bontrager. Don graduated from City High School in Iowa City and joined the U.S. Navy where he served from 1963-1967 as an SFM2 (Petty Officer 2nd Class), and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Lillian and later divorced. Don married Ruth Zach on August 22, 1981, at Palisades Kepler State Park in Mt. Vernon, Iowa.
Don will be forever remembered by his wife of 38 years; daughters, Keri (Anthony) VanSant, Kala Bontrager, Kim Bontrager; sons, Todd (Kim) Bontrager and Tyler Bontrager; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Jean Zach; and many in-laws, nephews, nieces and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Michael; infant granddaughter, Symone; and father-in-law, Adolph Zach.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019